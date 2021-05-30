Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Holdings Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Insiders have sold 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $972,544 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

