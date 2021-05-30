Beetle Coin Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $296,223.06 and $287,005.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

