BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Consumer Edge raised shares of BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.62.

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

