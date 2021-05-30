Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CZMWY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Commerzbank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY opened at $182.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.07. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.85.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

