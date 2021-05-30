Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCGGY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

