BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 823 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,562 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,272. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $163,444.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,689.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,594 shares of company stock worth $4,092,146. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

