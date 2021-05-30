BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,797 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.77. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

