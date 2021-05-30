BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,199 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $34,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 322,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $130.63. 4,278,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.