BitCoal Hits Market Capitalization of $23,661.96 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $23,661.96 and $32.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.60 or 0.00701868 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003061 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

