Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $231,277.80

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $231,277.80 and approximately $31,606.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000956 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002734 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

