Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Down 22.1% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $231,277.80 and approximately $31,606.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000956 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002734 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

