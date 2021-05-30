Bitcoin Incognito Reaches Market Cap of $73,227.58 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $73,227.58 and approximately $248.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

