Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Andrew Bentley Purchases 56,725 Shares

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Andrew Bentley bought 56,725 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,853.75 ($25,939.05).

BIRD stock opened at GBX 36.25 ($0.47) on Friday. Blackbird plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.85 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.90. The firm has a market cap of £122.48 million and a P/E ratio of -60.42.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

