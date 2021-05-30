Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Andrew Bentley Purchases 56,725 Shares

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Andrew Bentley bought 56,725 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,853.75 ($25,939.05).
BIRD stock opened at GBX 36.25 ($0.47) on Friday. Blackbird plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.85 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.90. The firm has a market cap of £122.48 million and a P/E ratio of -60.42.
Blackbird Company Profile
Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.