BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,455,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $71.02 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

