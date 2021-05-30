BlackRock Inc. Has $1.18 Billion Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,786,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $1,181,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,848,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.