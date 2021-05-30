Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

