Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1,843.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

