Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,975 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $5,413,444. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

