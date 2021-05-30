Blume Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

