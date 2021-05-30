BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

