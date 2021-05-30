BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,066 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $335.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.39. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $181.31 and a 52-week high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

