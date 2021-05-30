BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 73,329 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 99.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,329 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,450,000 after buying an additional 976,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 507,779 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 745,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 573,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 571,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.