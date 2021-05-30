BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.42 Million Stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 62,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 73,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 19,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

BATS:IYZ opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.