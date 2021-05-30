BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,288 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $386.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $388.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.12 and a 200-day moving average of $356.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

