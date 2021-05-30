BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,197 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 29,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,870 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

