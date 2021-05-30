BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,182 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of HUYA worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.74.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

