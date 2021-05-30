BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 67,288 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 84.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,288 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,822,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,288,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $386.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

