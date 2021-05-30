Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Acquired by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the quarter. Bonanza Creek Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $42,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCEI stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 2.02. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.