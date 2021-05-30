Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Update

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the April 29th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 1,692,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,706. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 5.90. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 99.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 99,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 5,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 981,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

