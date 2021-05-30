Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 131.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.