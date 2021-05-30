Boston Partners Has $3.59 Million Stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.41% of Hanger worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hanger by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hanger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hanger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Hanger by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

HNGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $995.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.