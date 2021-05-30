Boston Partners Invests $2.13 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,646 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

