Boston Partners Reduces Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,689,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.