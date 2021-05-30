Boston Partners Sells 2,806 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.80% of Carriage Services worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,618.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,342 shares of company stock worth $154,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSV opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research raised their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

