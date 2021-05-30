Boston Partners Sells 291 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

WASH opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.