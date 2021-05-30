Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.88 million.

Several research firms have commented on BOXL. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.66. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 23.45%.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

