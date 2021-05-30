BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Announces Earnings Results

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of BQE Water stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.28. BQE Water has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

