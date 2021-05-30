BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Announces Earnings Results

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.98 million for the quarter.
Shares of BQE Water stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.28. BQE Water has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05.
BQE Water Company Profile
