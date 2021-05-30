Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,278,000 after purchasing an additional 725,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,150,000 after purchasing an additional 598,963 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

