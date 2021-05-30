British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.
In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,043,552 and sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
