British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,043,552 and sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

LON:BATS traded down GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,713 ($35.45). 3,905,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £62.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 207.50 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,274.50 ($42.78). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,779.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,738.59.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

