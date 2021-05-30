Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dynatrace by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $4,954,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. 958,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,814. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

