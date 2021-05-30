Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,009,000 after buying an additional 326,169 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $6,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK opened at $41.85 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

