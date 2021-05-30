Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 52,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,127. The company has a market cap of $637.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

