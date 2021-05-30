Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce sales of $15.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the lowest is $15.02 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $62.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $65.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.63 million, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,151. The stock has a market cap of $286.75 million, a P/E ratio of -179.61 and a beta of 0.76. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

