Brokerages Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Equities analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.17 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $36.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $36.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $58.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $58.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 195,795 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. 3,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $125.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.01.

TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

