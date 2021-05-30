Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce $18.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $73.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $87.00 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $158,037,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 161,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,900. The firm has a market cap of $401.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 1.81. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

