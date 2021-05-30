Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.98. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($1.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPBI. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PPBI traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 181,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

