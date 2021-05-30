Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Price Target at C$27.86

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

MFC stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,741. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$16.76 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.73. The firm has a market cap of C$49.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95. Insiders have sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 over the last 90 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

