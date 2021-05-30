Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Target Price at $38.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 22,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

