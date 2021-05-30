Bytecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $87.89 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $87.89 million and $241,554.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

