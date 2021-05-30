Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.60 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.79 and a 52-week high of 21.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John S. Koudounis purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

